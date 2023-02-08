Hayes will start Wednesday's game versus the Cavaliers, Spencer Davies of BasketballNews.com reports.

With Hayes coming off an impressive effort against the Celtics and Alec Burks struggling mightily with his shot, the writing was seemingly on the wall that a lineup change could be forthcoming, especially when Hayes logged 13 more minutes than Burks on Monday. That will indeed be the case Wednesday, so look for Hayes' heightened role to extend, and he could maintain a regular starting spot if he performs.