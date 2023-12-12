Hayes finished Monday's 131-123 loss to Indiana with six points (2-4 FG, 2-2 FT), one rebound, seven assists and one steal over 23 minutes.

Hayes entered Monday's contest averaging 16.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists since re-joining the starting lineup in his last four games. He co-led Detroit with seven assists but never asserted himself offensively against a bottom-five Pacers' defense. On the court for his defensive energy and connective ball movement, Hayes is best viewed as a streaming candidate even when possessing a starting role.