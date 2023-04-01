Hayes logged 10 points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, six assists and one block across 28 minutes during Friday's 121-115 loss to Houston.

Despite shooting 39 percent from the field over the past 10 games, Hayes has kept his fantasy value afloat with his ability to chip in across the board. He's averaging 13.2 points, 7.8 assists, 3.6 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 0.6 three-pointers in that same span. He's having a great fantasy campaign for those managers that were able to punt field goal percentage or for those in points formats.