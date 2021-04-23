Hayes had 12 points (5-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists, a steal and a block across 31 minutes in Thursday's loss against the Spurs.

Hayes returned from a one-game absence and tied his season-high mark in points, though the efficiency remains an issue -- he needed 15 shots to end up with 12 points. Hayes is working his way back from a hip injury that sidelined for most of the season, and while the rookie has shown promise, he doesn't have a lot of upside as a young player who's still adjusting to the league while playing for one of the worst teams in The Association.