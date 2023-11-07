Hayes ended with 21 points (8-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal over 34 minutes during Monday's 120-109 loss to the Warriors.

The Pistons were missing seven players due to injuries, including Jaden Ivey and Alec Burks. Hayes is generally a low-usage offensive player who focuses on playmaking, but he stepped up on that end of the floor out of necessity. Hayes has been terrific over his last three games, averaging 14.7 points and 7.0 assists.