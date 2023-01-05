Hayes notched nine points (3-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, 13 assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 122-119 victory over Golden State.

Hayes was rusty from the floor in his return to action after missing three games to suspension, shooting just 25 percent from the field and three-point range. His 13 assists mark a season-high output for the point guard from France, though his inefficiency as a shooter really drags his fantasy value down. Hayes is knocking down just 37.5 percent of his attempts from the field this season. That said, he is averaging 11.5 points as a starter and is shooting a bit better in that role (40.7 percent). Paired with a heightened assist rate (6.6 per game as a starter), Hayes is worth rostering in many formats.