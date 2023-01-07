Hayes ended with 18 points (8-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three rebounds, seven assists and five steals in 36 minutes during Friday's 121-109 loss to the Spurs.

After shooting just 25 percent in Wednesday's win, Hayes knocked the rust off Friday with a well-rounded performance. The second-year ballhandler shot 57 percent from the field on 14 attempts while dishing out seven dimes. He managed an impressive season-high five steals on the defensive side of the ball, to boot. Overall, it was one of his better performances of the season.