Pistons coach Dwane Casey said he'll use a similar rotation Sunday against the Knicks to the one he used in Friday's preseason opener, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.

Based on what we saw Friday, this means it'll be another balanced attack for Detroit, which used 15 players in the opener, with 12 of those seeing at least 11 minutes of action. In his NBA debut, Hayes finished with five points, four rebounds, three assists, two steals and seven turnovers in 21 minutes.