Hayes totaled 22 points (10-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four rebounds and eight assists in 33 minutes during Thursday's 131-125 overtime victory over the Mavericks.

Hayes finished with his best performance of the season, posting a season-high scoring total while finishing two assists shy of his first double-double of the year. Hayes has scored 15 or more points with five or more assists on five occasions this season.