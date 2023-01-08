Hayes totaled 26 points (11-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt), four rebounds, six assists, one block and three steals over 34 minutes during Sunday's 123-111 loss to Philadelphia.
Hayes connected on a team-best mark from deep while leading the team in scoring and setting a new season-high point mark. Hayes has scored 20 or more points on three occasions this season.
