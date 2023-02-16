Hayes totaled 10 points (3-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, nine assists and two steals across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 127-109 loss to the Celtics.

Hayes started off ok with six first-half points on 2-of-5 shooting from the field to go along with five assists and two steals. Unfortunately, the point guard failed to find his groove as the game went on, going just 1-of-6 for another four points in the second half, including 0-of-3 from beyond the arc. Hayes is now averaging just 6.7 points per game in February and is shooting a dreadful 15.6 percent from the floor over his last three contests. He did, however, dish out a game-high nine assists on the night and has posted at least five dimes in five straight.