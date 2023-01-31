Hayes finished Monday's 111-105 loss to the Mavericks with eight points (3-16 FG, 2-10 3Pt), seven assists, three rebounds and two steals in 29 minutes.

Despite coming off the bench for the third game in a row, Hayes picked up quality minutes and tied Bojan Bogdanovic for the second-highest usage rate (26.7 percent) on the team, but the third-year guard proceeded to set fire to fantasy managers' field-goal percentage. Assuming head coach Dwane Casey remains committed to separating Hayes and Jaden Ivey by keeping the former player with the second unit, Hayes' uptick in usage may be able to offset any decline in his overall playing time. However, inefficiency has plagued Hayes regardless of whether he's started or come off the bench this season, so he remains a better fit as a streaming option for steals and assists or as a back-end player in 12-team category leagues for managers who are punting field-goal percentage.