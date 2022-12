Hayes closed Wednesday's 104-98 loss to the Pelicans with 17 points (8-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt), six rebounds, 12 assists and two steals in 32 minutes.

Hayes dished out a season-high 12 assists on the way to his first double-double of the 2022-23 campaign. The guard has also scored in double digits in six of his last seven contests and continues to add value across the board for fantasy managers. Hayes is averaging 8.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.1 steals through 27 appearances.