Hayes finished Saturday's 117-108 loss to the Celtics with 15 points (6-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt), six rebounds and seven assists over 35 minutes.

As expected, Hayes drew the start after outplaying Cory Joseph in terms of minutes Friday against the Knicks, and he looked quite comfortable in a starting role, something that hadn't happened in past seasons. Cade Cunningham (lower leg) will be re-evaluated in one week, so look for Hayes to remain in the starting lineup for the upcoming games, starting with Monday's matchup against the Raptors. He could be a decent addition off the waiver wire for managers looking for point guard help, as he is expected to log heavy minutes with Cunningham out.