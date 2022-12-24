Hayes closed with 17 points (7-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals across 31 minutes during Friday's 130-105 loss to the Hawks.

Hayes played well overall with efficient scoring, decent assist and rebounding numbers, and some defensive production with two steals. The third-year guard continues to add plenty of standard league value this season, particularly with Cade Cunningham out (shin). In 35 games, he's averaging 9.0 points, 5.2 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 25.4 minutes per game.