Hayes produced 28 points (9-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), four rebounds, six assists, one block and four steals over 40 minutes during Friday's 122-115 win over the Pacers.

Hayes was dynamic in the win Friday, pouring in a career-high 28 points, to go with five combined steals and blocks. While efficiency has been an ongoing issue for Hayes, the absence of Cade Cunningham has certainly done wonders for his confidence. Poor shooting aside, Hayes has been able to provide consistent production on both ends of the floor, averaging 6.2 assists and 1.4 steals. His role heading into next season remains murky, and will likely see him go undrafted in a lot of formats.