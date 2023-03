Hayes is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Pacers, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

Hayes moves back to the starting unit with Jaden Ivey (illness) sidelined, and this means he will return to what has been a regular role for him this season. After all, Hayes has started in 41 of his 61 appearances so far. He's averaging 11.0 points and 6.7 assists per game as a starter.