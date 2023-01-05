Hayes (suspension) will rejoin the starting five for Wednesday's game against the Warriors, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

With Hayes' three-game suspension served, the 21-year-old guard will return to the starting point guard slot and bump Saddiq Bey to the second unit. In his last 12 games. Hayes has averaged 11.3 points, 6.6 assists and 1.0 steals over 28.1 minutes.