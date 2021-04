Hayes will start Monday's game against the Cavaliers, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

The 19-year-old sat out Saturday's matchup with the Wizards for rest purposes but will return to the lineup Monday against the Cavs. Hayes is averaging 6.5 points, 4.3 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 22.5 minutes over six games since missing nearly three months with a hip injury.