Hayes (knee) will start Wednesday's game versus the 76ers, Austin Krell of USA Today reports.
Hayes joined the injury report after Tuesday's game versus the Jazz due to a left knee contusion, but it appears the issue isn't severe. Hayes should maintain his starting role at point guard and log his usual minutes, barring a setback.
