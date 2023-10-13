Hayes delivered 16 points (7-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, three assists and a steal across 26 minutes in Thursday's 128-125 preseason win over the Thunder.
Hayes got the start at point guard with Cade Cunningham (quadriceps) sidelined, and while he didn't shine as a playmaker in the way Marcus Sasser did -- eight assists off the bench -- he still looked good as the main orchestrator on offense. Hayes is likely to open the season as the main backup guard behind Cunningham and Jaden Ivey.
