Hayes was sidelined for the final 4:17 of Wednesday's 107-106 loss to the Thunder with an apparent leg injury, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

The Pistons didn't provide an update on Hayes after the game, but the injury helps explain why the starting point guard was off the floor for the final four minutes of a competitive game. Prior to giving way to R.J. Hampton in crunch time, Hayes played 11 points (5-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt), six rebounds and five assists in 32 minutes. As a recent lottery pick who needs all the reps he can get at the NBA level, Hayes doesn't fit the profile of the veterans that the 16-60 Pistons have been holding out with suspect injuries of late, but the 22-year-old could still be a candidate to sit out the final six games if there's truly any concern about the injury he suffered Wednesday.