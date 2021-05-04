Hayes scored seven points (3-7 FG, 1-2 FT) to go along with seven assists, two rebounds, and two assists across 28 minutes in Monday's loss to the Magic.

Hayes remained in the starting lineup for the third straight game and has earned a minimum of 28 minutes in that span. Though he racked up seven assists -- he has averaged 8.0 dimes per game in that three-game span-- that effort was offset by five turnovers. That's understandably been an issue for the young rookie, as he's turned the ball over at least three times in each of his last seven contests.