Hayes is expected to remain the Pistons' starting point guard in Cade Cunningham's (shin) indefinite absence, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Cunningham is feared to have a stress fracture in his shin, and he's deciding between rest and surgery. Either path will sideline the sophomore guard for an extended period. Consequently, Hayes should remain in the starting role he's inhabited over the past four games, with averages of 11.0 points, 4.8 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.0 blocks in 30.5 minutes. Hayes has struggled with efficiency throughout his career, and fantasy managers shouldn't anticipate that to resolve overnight, but the point guard has shown adequate upside as a passer and defender to be worth rostering in many leagues.