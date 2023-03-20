Hayes chipped in 13 points (6-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds, 11 assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Sunday's 112-100 loss to the Heat.

Hayes led all players in Sunday's game in assists, surpassing the double-digit mark while also finishing in double figures in scoring in a double-double performance. Hayes has posted at least 10 points and 10 assists in three of his last five outings.