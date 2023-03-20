Hayes chipped in 13 points (6-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 11 assists, four rebounds and two steals in 38 minutes during Sunday's 112-100 loss to the Heat.

Hayes once again inflicted damage in the field-goal percentage category, but he brought value with his contributions in assists and steals, and his ample production of late in those two areas should be enough for him to be worthy of a spot in a 12-team category league. While starting in each of the past five games, Hayes has averaged 9.8 assists and 2.0 steals.