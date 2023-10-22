Pistons head coach Monty Williams said Hayes (knee) was a full participant during Sunday's practice, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Williams ruled Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) and Monte Morris (back) out for Wednesday's season opener in Miami, but Hayes' return to full practice seemingly clears the way for him to suit up in that contest. When Detroit is at full strength, Hayes may not have a spot in the rotation, but Morris' absence Wednesday should allow the 22-year-old to settle in as the top backup to starting point guard Cade Cunningham.