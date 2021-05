Hayes had 10 points (4-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt), six rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block in Saturday's loss to Charlotte.

The rookie point guard has had some major issues scoring the ball efficiently of late, but he's now handed out 22 assists and racked up seven steals over his last three games. Expect Hayes to continue to go through the typical rookie-point-guard ups and downs as the Pistons close out a rebuilding season.