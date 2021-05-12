Hayes posted 13 points (5-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists and six rebounds in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 119-100 loss to the Timberwolves.

Hayes' efficiency remains suspect, but on the plus side, he made two free throws for the first time since April 19. What he's been able to show off consistently, however, is his passing. Hayes has dished at least five assists in 13 straight games. The next step for him will be cutting down on turnovers. He's handed the ball over at least five times in five of his 24 appearances.