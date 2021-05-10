Hayes posted 21 points (9-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt), eight assists and seven rebounds in 38 minutes Sunday in the Pistons' 108-96 loss to the Bulls.

The impact of Hayes' line was dinged a bit in nine-category leagues by his seven turnovers, but the rookie otherwise delivered one of his more well-rounded performances of the season. Of course, Hayes' big night comes with the caveat that Detroit held out seven players due to rest or injuries, but the Pistons are still likely to be without a full roster for their final three games of the season. Hayes' path to seeing 30-plus minutes in any of those contests will largely hinge on the status of Cory Joseph (ankle), who sat out Sunday with a minor injury after starting at point guard in both of the previous two contests.