Hayes (shoulder) will be available for Thursday's game against the Nets, Mike Curtis of The Detroit News reports.

Hayes sat out Monday's loss to the Bucks due to a left shoulder contusion, but he logged a full practice Wednesday and will return to action Thursday. Over his past eight appearances, the lefty point guard has averaged 13.3 points, 8.0 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 32.5 minutes per game.