Hayes has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Clippers due to right hip injury management.
Hayes had averaged 6.5 points and 3.0 rebounds in 19.0 minutes per game across his past two appearances. With the 19-year-old unavailable for the second half of the back-to-back set Sunday, Cory Joseph and Saben Lee could see increased run for Detroit.
