Hayes (illness) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Jazz.
Hayes missed Monday's game against the Hawks and was initially considered probable for Thursday's matchup. However, he was downgraded to questionable in the hours leading up to tipoff and will be unable to suit up against Utah. Coach Monty Williams said Wednesday that Hayes isn't yet feeling 100 percent healthy, but his next chance to play will be Saturday against Brooklyn.
