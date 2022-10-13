Hayes (undisclosed) is out for Thursday's preseason game against the Grizzlies, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Hayes is likely resting for Thursday's game, as there is no indication of any injury. The third-year guard is not expected to miss any regular season action. Hayes is in line to be the team's backup point guard this season.
More News
-
Pistons' Killian Hayes: All-around performance in win•
-
Pistons' Killian Hayes: Starting for injured Joseph•
-
Pistons' Killian Hayes: Impressive defensively•
-
Pistons' Killian Hayes: Coming off bench Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Killian Hayes: You're Killian me, Smalls•
-
Pistons' Killian Hayes: Starting in return Monday•