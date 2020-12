Hayes won't return to Tuesday's contest against Golden State due to a right ankle sprain, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports.

The rookie, who was struggling against the Warriors' defense, left early after coming down with a sprained right ankle. After further evaluation, the Pistons will keep their starting point guard on the sidelines. Hayes will likely be deemed questionable for the Pistons' next matchup against the Celtics on New Year's Day.