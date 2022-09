Edwards agreed to sign an Exhibit 10 contract with the Pistons on Monday, JD Shaw of HoopsRumors.com reports.

Edwards played for the Spurs during Summer League, but he'll now get an opportunity to compete for a spot on the Pistons' roster ahead of the 2022-23 season. Edwards was a standout at Houston before going undrafted in 2022, averaging 13.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game in his final collegiate season.