Pistons' Langston Galloway: Best game in nearly four months
Galloway collected 15 points (5-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal during the Pistons' 113-106 win over Dallas on Friday.
Galloway had his best scoring total in nearly four months although he only shot 35.7 percent from the floor Friday. The former Saint Joseph's standout is currently averaging 6.2 points and 1.6 rebounds over 55 games played with Detroit this season.
