Pistons' Langston Galloway: Big night from downtown

Galloway scored 21 points (7-10 FG, 6-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding two rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 131-108 win over the Bulls.

The 27-year-old has drained all 12 of his three-point attempts over the last three games, leaving Galloway one trey shy of the franchise record for consecutive threes held by Terry Mills. Galloway's scored in double digits in six of the last eight games, but his fantasy contributions still remain limited to his long-range shooting.