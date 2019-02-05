Pistons' Langston Galloway: Bounces back from quiet outing
Galloway collected 18 points (6-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), a rebound, an assist and two steals in 25 minutes Monday against the Nuggets.
Galloway was held scoreless in Saturday's matchup with the Clippers, but he managed to respond in a big way by leading Detroit's bench in scoring. Unfortunately, most of his points came in garbage time after the Pistons had pulled out to a big lead, so it appears unlikely that he'll receive a similar number of chances on a consistent basis moving forward. Galloway is averaging 7.2 points and 2.8 rebounds over his previous five games even after an impressive scoring output.
