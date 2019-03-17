Pistons' Langston Galloway: Comes back to earth in win
Galloway totaled 11 points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and an assist across 28 minutes in the Pistons' win over the Raptors on Sunday.
Galloway had an efficient night shooting, though he had only mild results in the box score in his 28 minutes on Sunday. One game removed from a 23-point outburst, Galloway returned his usual value.
