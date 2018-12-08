Pistons' Langston Galloway: Coming off bench Friday
Galloway will come off the bench Friday against the 76ers, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
Galloway got the start Wednesday against the Bucks with Reggie Bullock (ankle) out. Bullock remains out Friday, but Stanley Johnson will enter the starting five instead.
More News
-
Pistons' Langston Galloway: Scores five points in 23 minutes•
-
Pistons' Langston Galloway: In starting five Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Langston Galloway: Hits four triples Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Langston Galloway: Drops season-high 21 off bench•
-
Pistons' Langston Galloway: Scores team-high 24 in preseason loss•
-
Pistons' Langston Galloway: Scores eight points in Friday's loss•
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...