Pistons' Langston Galloway: Contributes 13 points Wednesday
Galloway tallied 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt), and three rebounds across 23 minutes in Wednesday's 110-87 win over the Bucks.
Galloway came off the bench and shot exceptional from three, collecting most of his points from behind the arc. Unfortunately, thats almost where all of his value will come from, and he remains limited in his opportunities deep on the Pistons' bench.
More News
-
Pistons' Langston Galloway: Headed to bench role Sunday•
-
Pistons' Langston Galloway: Starting at point guard Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Langston Galloway: Settling back into backup point-guard role•
-
Pistons' Langston Galloway: Dropped from rotation Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Langston Galloway: Scores season-high 18 points Tuesday•
-
Pistons' Langston Galloway: Scores eight points in Monday's loss•
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...