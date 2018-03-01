Pistons' Langston Galloway: Contributes 13 points Wednesday

Galloway tallied 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt), and three rebounds across 23 minutes in Wednesday's 110-87 win over the Bucks.

Galloway came off the bench and shot exceptional from three, collecting most of his points from behind the arc. Unfortunately, thats almost where all of his value will come from, and he remains limited in his opportunities deep on the Pistons' bench.

