Pistons' Langston Galloway: Dealing with bone bruise in knee
Galloway is dealing with a bone bruise in his knee and will be limited to begin training camp, Jake Chapman of Pistons.com reports.
It's unclear when Galloway sustained the injury, but coach Stan Van Gundy said the veteran will be eased into action when camp opens this week. Assuming he doesn't run into setbacks, Galloway should be ready for the start of the regular season, though he could miss a preseason game or two.
