Pistons' Langston Galloway: Drills three triples Monday
Galloway contributed 17 points (7-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt), three assists and two rebounds in 37 minutes during Monday's 96-82 loss to the Grizzlies.
Galloway connected on three triples Monday, notching his highest points total in almost two months. With the Pistons missing a number of rotational pieces, Galloway was able to see additional playing time in the loss. Even in sizeable minutes, Galloway should only be viewed as a three-point streamer in competitive leagues.
