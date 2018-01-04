Pistons' Langston Galloway: Dropped from rotation Wednesday
Galloway (coach's decision) didn't see the floor in Wednesday's 111-104 loss to the Heat.
Galloway's ability to slide between both backcourt spots has kept him head coach Stan Van Gundy's rotation for much of the season, but it appears the 26-year-old's poor shooting since the beginning of December has prompted the Pistons bench boss to look in other directions for help at guard. With Avery Bradley (hip/groin) returning from a seven-game absence to start at shooting guard and playing 38 minutes in the contest, Luke Kennard acted as the top backup at the position, while two-way player Dwight Buycks served as the top understudy to starting point guard Ish Smith. Though it won't impact Galloway directly, the potential return of center Andre Drummond (rib) for Friday's game in Philadelphia will only leave fewer minutes to go around, so it's difficult to see Galloway reclaiming a role in the rotation unless Buycks or Kennard falter with the second unit.
More News
-
Pistons' Langston Galloway: Scores season-high 18 points Tuesday•
-
Pistons' Langston Galloway: Scores eight points in Monday's loss•
-
Pistons' Langston Galloway: Posts 16 points off bench Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Langston Galloway: Not on injury report for opener•
-
Pistons' Langston Galloway: Leaves practice with sore knee Monday•
-
Pistons' Langston Galloway: Scores 16 points in Tuesday's preseason loss•
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...