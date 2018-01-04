Pistons' Langston Galloway: Dropped from rotation Wednesday

Galloway (coach's decision) didn't see the floor in Wednesday's 111-104 loss to the Heat.

Galloway's ability to slide between both backcourt spots has kept him head coach Stan Van Gundy's rotation for much of the season, but it appears the 26-year-old's poor shooting since the beginning of December has prompted the Pistons bench boss to look in other directions for help at guard. With Avery Bradley (hip/groin) returning from a seven-game absence to start at shooting guard and playing 38 minutes in the contest, Luke Kennard acted as the top backup at the position, while two-way player Dwight Buycks served as the top understudy to starting point guard Ish Smith. Though it won't impact Galloway directly, the potential return of center Andre Drummond (rib) for Friday's game in Philadelphia will only leave fewer minutes to go around, so it's difficult to see Galloway reclaiming a role in the rotation unless Buycks or Kennard falter with the second unit.