Pistons' Langston Galloway: Drops 22 points off bench Wednesday
Galloway gathered 22 points (8-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and four rebounds across 23 minutes in Wednesday's 106-95 win over the Wizards.
Galloway has been inconsistent this entire season, however, he has averaged 20 points over in the last two contests, making him a speculative add for his scoring. He won't contribute much outside of scoring and it is difficult to assess how many minutes he will be allotted on a given night.
