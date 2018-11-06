Pistons' Langston Galloway: Drops season-high 21 off bench

Galloway scored 21 points (7-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-5 FT) while adding nine rebounds, four assists and two steals in 35 minutes off the bench during Monday's 120-115 overtime loss to the Heat.

After a quiet start to the campaign, Galloway's scored in double digits in each of the last two games, with Monday's performance being his season high to date. The 26-year-old's track record doesn't suggest he'll keep it up, but the Pistons are looking for someone other than Reggie Jackson to give them some consistent scoring from the outside, so Galloway's 5-for-12 shooting from beyond the arc over those two games could earn him more minutes in the short term.