Pistons' Langston Galloway: Drops season-high 21 off bench
Galloway scored 21 points (7-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-5 FT) while adding nine rebounds, four assists and two steals in 35 minutes off the bench during Monday's 120-115 overtime loss to the Heat.
After a quiet start to the campaign, Galloway's scored in double digits in each of the last two games, with Monday's performance being his season high to date. The 26-year-old's track record doesn't suggest he'll keep it up, but the Pistons are looking for someone other than Reggie Jackson to give them some consistent scoring from the outside, so Galloway's 5-for-12 shooting from beyond the arc over those two games could earn him more minutes in the short term.
More News
-
Pistons' Langston Galloway: Scores team-high 24 in preseason loss•
-
Pistons' Langston Galloway: Scores eight points in Friday's loss•
-
Pistons' Langston Galloway: Worst season of four year career•
-
Pistons' Langston Galloway: Best game in nearly four months•
-
Pistons' Langston Galloway: Returns to action Friday•
-
Pistons' Langston Galloway: Heads to locker room Friday•
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.