Pistons' Langston Galloway: Expected to take contact Friday

Galloway (knee) is expected to take contact during practice Friday, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.

Galloway is currently working back from a bone bruise in his knee and he's been limited throughout the early portions of training camp. However, after being eased into the action, the Pistons are expected to upgrade his status to a participant in full-contact drills, which appears to indicate Galloway could be nearing 100 percent health. If all goes well over his first few full practices, there's a chance Galloway is cleared for Wednesday's preseason opener against the Hornets.