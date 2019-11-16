Pistons' Langston Galloway: Explodes for career-high 32 points

Galloway finished with 32 points (11-16 Fg, 7-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 38 minutes during Friday's 109-106 loss to the Hornets.

Galloway hit seven triples in Friday's loss, going off for a career-high 32 points. Tony Snell (hip) left early due to injury and it was Galloway taking advantage. We may never see a game like this from Galloway again so congratulations if you managed to stream him in. The shooting is likely unsustainable and when he isn't scoring, there is not a lot of peripheral production to maintain his value. He is fine to grab if you need points and threes and simply hope that he can stay hot moving forward.