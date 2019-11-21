Pistons' Langston Galloway: Falls back to earth Wednesday
Galloway provided 13 points (3-12 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 39 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Bulls.
Galloway struggled to emulate the magic of the 32 point effort he had last Friday against Charlotte. Fueled by excellent shooting number, Galloway's off to a career season, though he provides little fantasy value outside of scoring. In 25.5 minutes per game across 14 contests, Galloway's averaging 13.2 points, 2.3 threes, 2.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists.
